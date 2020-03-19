NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Counterterrorism operation underway in Athens

TAGS: Terrorism

A counterterrorism operation was underway on Thursday in at least two areas of Athens, according to police sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The report said the sweep is not related to domestic terror groups.

Based on current information, officers have detained an undetermined number of ethnic Kurds in a raid at a building on Avlonos Street in the district of Sepolia, central Athens.

Greek Police (ELAS) is expected to make an announcement when the operation is complete. 

