Sixth person dies from Covid-19 in Greece

A sixth person died in Greece on Thursday from complications related to pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, public broadcaster ERT reported.

The victim is a 70-year-old man who was being treated in a hospital in Kastoria, northern Greece, and had suffered from serious health problems.

The official briefing on the new death will take place later this afternoon during the regular press briefing by the Health Ministry.



On Wednesday, Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras announced 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 418.