Twenty-six suspected Kurdish militants detained in counterterrorism sweep

Greece’s anti-terrorism service raided a house and an office of a rights committee for Kurds in central Athens on Thursday, detaining 26 people on suspected of links to a far-leftist militant group outlawed in Turkey, police sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA said.

Officers believe the suspects are members of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C), an outlawed group blamed for attacks and suicide bombings in Turkey, the report said.

The ongoing raid included a house on Avlonos Street in the district of Sepolia and the so-called Solidarity Committee for Political Prisoners in Turkey and Kurdistan, housed in Tzavella Street in Exarcheia - both in central Athens.

Nine of the suspects were detained in Sepolia and 17 in Exarcheia, while officers have also seized several objects. All 26 are being held in the Greek Police headquarters (GADA).



Greek Police (ELAS) is expected to make an announcement when the operation is complete.