Ecumenical Patriarch thanks health workers amid virus outbreak

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos thanked doctors, nurses and scientists who are at the forefront of the fight to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, noting their contribution is “priceless” and “a sacrifice” that deserves “every honor and gratitude.”

“We applaud you, not only from the balconies of our homes, but from our hearts, every moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said in a televised message in state-run broadcaster ERT.

Discussing people’s compliance with the measures to contain the virus, he said: “What is at risk is not our faith, but the faithful; it is not Christ, but our Christians; it is not the Son of God but us humans.”

“Our faith is alive and no emergency situation can limit it,” he added, stressing the need to limit public gatherings and urging people to stay at home.