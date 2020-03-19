Tourism Ministry orders hotels closed until end-April

Greece’s Tourism Ministry on Thursday announced the closure of the country’s year-round hotels through end-April, in a decision that will be effective as of midnight, March 23.

The decision to close hotels that operate all 12 months of the year comes is another in a recent raft of strict containment measures to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

However, the ministry said that three hotels will continue to operate in Athens and in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, while one hotel will stay open in the capital of each of the country’s remaining 11 regional units.