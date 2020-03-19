Coronavirus cases rise to 464 with 46 new infections

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday announced 46 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 464.

The death toll has risen to six, Tsiodras confirmed. Of those who tested positive for the virus, 78 are in hospital, 16 in critical condition, he added.

Seventy-two infections are of an unknown source, indicating transmission of the virus in the community.

Tsiodras underlined the importance of citizens staying at home to the greatest extent possible to curb the further spread of the virus.

He repeated that the majority of infections are of a mild nature.