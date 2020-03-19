More business people arrested for flouting restrictions

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Thursday announced 24 new arrests of offenders who were caught violating measures imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The arrests brought the total number of such offenses recorded since last Thursday nationwide to 167.

According to a statement issued by ELAS, most of the offenders were either the owners or managers of hair salons, cafes, restaurants, florists, gymnasiums and clothes shops, which have all been ordered to close as part of a temporary ban to restrict the transmission of the virus.