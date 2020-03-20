Late-night services stopped on Athens metro and tram

After-midnight services of the Athens metro and the tram will be suspended as of Friday while the number of bus routes will be reduced, according to a statement issued by the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) on Thursday.

More specifically, OASA said that, due to the 70 percent drop in the number of commuters using public transport in the capital, it is moving ahead with the after-midnight suspension of metro lines 2 and 3 and trams which until now had operated on Friday and Saturday until 2.30 a.m. – given that bars, restaurants and clubs are in lockdown due to measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Moreover, OASA said the bus routes will also be reduced due to the sharp decline in the number of commuters.