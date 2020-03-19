US under secretary of energy to speak at Capital Link forum
Online
Capital Link announced on Thursday that the keynote speaker at its 14th Annual International Shipping Forum, which has now evolved into a digital conference, will be the US Under Secretary of Energy Mark Wesley Menezes.
Capital Link announced on Thursday that the keynote speaker at its 14th Annual International Shipping Forum, which has now evolved into a digital conference, will be the US Under Secretary of Energy Mark Wesley Menezes.
The conference will take place on March 30 and 31 and registration is complimentary, at forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2020newyork.