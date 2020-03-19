BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
US under secretary of energy to speak at Capital Link forum

Capital Link announced on Thursday that the keynote speaker at its 14th Annual International Shipping Forum, which has now evolved into a digital conference, will be the US Under Secretary of Energy Mark Wesley Menezes.

The conference will take place on March 30 and 31 and registration is complimentary, at forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2020newyork.

