Remote Greek island reports first case of Covid-19

A nurse at the health center of Karpathos became the first person on the remote Aegean island and in the Dodecanese cluster to test positive for the highly contagious new coronavirus.

According to an announcement from the health center, the diagnosis has been confirmed by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) and the nurse is in quarantine at home, presenting only mild symptoms.

The Athens-Macedonia News Agency reported that the source of the unidentified woman’s infection could not be traced and she had not left the island in recent weeks.