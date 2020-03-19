Mount Athos shuts doors against coronavirus

The administration of the Mount Athos monastic community in northern Greece took the unprecedented decision on Thursday to prohibit admission to pilgrims and other visitors in order to safeguard its residents from the coronavirus epidemic sweeping through the country.

The historic, all-male monastic community receives tens of thousands of visitors a year and this is the first time it is known to prevent their arrival, according to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The decision is in keeping with the recommendations of the ministries of Health and Religion, which seek to restrict public gatherings and the possibility of outsiders bringing the highly infectious virus into the community of 20 monasteries and a population of around 2,000.

Anyone hoping to enter the autonomous polity will have to apply for an admission pass at its offices in Ouranoupoli or Thessaloniki. The community will continue to receive supplies from the regular ferries.