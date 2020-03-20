The Hellenic Police (ELAS) will begin in the coming days car and motorcycle patrols with loudspeakers in Athens and other big cities to inform citizens that public gatherings of more than ten people are banned.

The pre-recorded messages will call on those violating the measure to comply. Authorities are planning to also record the message in English and Arabic to assist with foreigners or migrants living in the city center.

The decision was made in a teleconference between Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis with the heads of regional police nationwide.

On Thursday, the measure was tested in the port town of Patras, where a police car was sent on patrol to urge residents to stay at home.