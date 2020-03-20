Twenty more arrested for ignoring store opening ban

Officers arrested 20 business owners around Greece on Thursday for disregarding a ban in the operation of their businesses, which is part of a series of government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Those detained were operating retail stores, hair salons, cafes, restaurants, tavernas, florists and souvlaki restaurants, police said.

Since the ban was introduced on March 12, a total of 194 individuals have been nabbed, while authorities have recorded 184 violations of related measures.