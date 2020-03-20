Most high schools have gone digital, minister says

Forty-nine of Greece’s 74 regional units have already started offering online courses to high school pupils and the process will be completed by Monday (March 23), the country's Education Ministry said on Friday.

The same procedure will begin next week for lower secondary education students.

The switch to remote education systems is a measure adopted after the ministry closed down schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ministry data show that 1,996 digital classrooms delivered online lessons on March 17 and 4,198 lessons were held on March 18.