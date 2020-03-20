Coronavirus cases rise to 495 with 31 new cases; death toll at eight

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Friday announced 31 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 495.

He also announced that another two people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to eight.

Eighty-five of the positive cases are of unknown source, he said, adding that 90 were receiving treatment in hospital with 20 in critical condition. Nineteen people have been released from hospital following treatment.

Addressing the same press conference, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced additional measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Among the new measures are restrictions on ferry travel to islands. From 6 a.m. on Saturday, only permanent residents and the transport of supplies will be allowed, maritime affairs minister says.

Hardalias also underlined the importance of people staying at home, responding to reports of an increasing number of Athenians abandoning the capital for their villages.

"Once and for all, let us stay home," he said. "It is so important that we do not all spill out to our villages," he said, adding that though a minority are doing this "it is criminal." "It is not an issue of control, it is an issue of responsibility towards society," he said.