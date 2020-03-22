Greece 77th in global happiness report

Greece is in 77th place in the latest survey on the state of global happiness that ranks 156 countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be.



The World Happiness Report was published on the occasion of World Happiness Day on Friday.



Finland topped the rankings (as it also did in 2018 and 2019).



Fellow Scandinavian countries Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden were in the top 10, as well as the Netherlands, New Zealand, Luxembourg and Austria.