Ieronymos urges faithful to stay at home as act of love

The Church on Friday joined the state’s campaign urging people to stay home as part of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus with a statement by Archbishop Ieronymos who called on people to comply as an act of love.



“I stay home because I love others. I don’t stay home out of fear, but because I love,” he said in a message.



He added that even though the faithful can no longer attend services, they can turn their homes into a small church.



His statement came in the wake of the government’s decision earlier this week banning all church services, canceling out a vote by the Holy Synod to allow Sunday morning mass.



The Church had come under criticism in recent weeks over its apparent reluctance to fall in line with the government’s emergency measures.