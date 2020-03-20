One in two households in Greece have stocked up on basic food commodities, such as pasta and rice, to last over two to three weeks, while one in five have bought enough disinfectants for more than a month, according to a survey by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA).



Interestingly, following the first stock-up on pasta and disinfectants, there was a major increase in the sales of food supplements (vitamins, cod liver oil products etc).



A surprisingly high 25 percent of households have also bought enough meat for two to three weeks, and 9 percent have bought enough for a month.