Three hurt in 5.6-level tremor in western Greece

Three people sustained minor injuries after a strong quake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, struck the seaside town of Parga in western Greece.

According to the National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute, the quake was recorded at 2.49 a.m., with its epicenter located 14 kilometers northwest of Parga, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in the wider region, particularly affecting the villages of Kanalaki, Glyki, Potamia, Kypseli, Skafidoti and Skoteino.

It damaged dozens of older buildings, particularly in the nearby village of Kanalaki.

