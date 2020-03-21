Three injured as 5.7 quake strikes western Greece

Three people were injured in the town of Parga, western Greece, by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake early Saturday morning.



According to the National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute, the quake was recorded at 2.49 a.m., with an epicenter located 14km northwest of Parga, and it occurred at a depth of 10km.



The tremor was felt in the wider region, particularly affecting the villages of Kanalaki, Glyki, Potamia, Kypseli, Skafidoti and Skoteino.



Officials are currently assessing the damage from the quake.