Chinese plane with medical supplies arrives in Athens

An Air China flight carrying 18 tons of medical supplies landed in Athens Saturday morning.

The 8 tons of medical supplies provided by the Chinese government include 550,000 face and surgical masks, as well as madical goggles, gloves and shoe covers.

Chinese businesses and organizations contributed another 10 tons in medical supplies.

A delegation of Greek ministers, as well as Chinese Ambassador to Greece Zhang Qiyue, were at Athens International Airport to take delivery.

China will do whatever it can “to help our Greek friends,” Zhang said. She also commended the Greek government for the “timely and strong” measures it has taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Among a worldwide shortage of these supplies and, given the Health Ministry's great struggle to ensure these supplies, today's [donation] is a great relief. We will continue to fight to equip our hospitals,” said Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

