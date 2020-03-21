NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Another three coronavirus patients die, pushing toll to 13

TAGS: Coronavirus, Death

Another three coronavirus patients have died, reports said on Saturday, pushing the death toll up to 13.  

The new victims are two men and a woman who had been receiving treatment at hospitals in the capital and reportedly died of complications. 

Greek authorities have underlined the importance of people staying at home if the spread of the virus is to be contained. Otherwise tighter restrictions on movement, including a possible curfew, might have to be enforced. 

