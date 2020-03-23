Engineers seek support amid economic slowdown

The Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE) is seeking support from the government to offset the effects of a slump in business resulting from the coronavirus lockdown that has brought economic activity to a near-halt.

In a recent announcement, TEE called on the government to put a temporary freeze on the tax and debt payments of civil engineers and other chamber members, as well as to allow extensions to the deadlines of projects undertaken by technical companies.

“Engineers are not looking for handouts and benefits… They are only looking for the state to help protect them their work,” TEE said.

It also asked for recent measures announced by the government to offer some relief to workers who lose their jobs or see a reduction in hours to be extended to freelance engineers and engineering firms.