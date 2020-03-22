Police catch more than 200 flouting restrictions

The Hellenic Police is this week expected to intensify inspections aimed at enforcing a government ban on the operation of certain business as part of a broader effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Since March 12, ELAS recorded a total of 209 violations and arrested 221 people. Most of those detained are either the owners or managers of retail stores, hair salons, cafes, restaurants and florists, police said.

ELAS has also been tasked with enforcing other restrictions imposed by the government in its fight against the virus and will this week step up patrols of Athens and other big cities, using loudspeakers to remind citizens that public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned.