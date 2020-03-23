Citi expects fewer Greek bond issues this year

Greece will carry out fewer bond issues in 2020, Citigroup has predicted, pointing to the market unrest generated by the new coronavirus, though the US group considers a credit-positive development that Greek bonds have been included in the European Central Bank’s extraordinary bond-buying program.

Therefore, given the high volatility, Citi says Greece does not have any reason to tap the markets again soon, and forecasts that the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) will restrict its bond issues this year to the minimum level planned, at 4 billion euros.