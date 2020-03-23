Extension planned for tax and contribution payments

The government is expected to extend a recent measure offering relief from the effects of the coronavirus crackdown by suspending tax and social security payments so as to include those due by the end of April as it becomes increasingly apparent that conditions will not revert to normal next month.

For the time being, the four-month suspension of tax payments and the three-month suspension of social security contributions only concerns dues for the month of March and only companies that have been forced to close or have suffered losses as a result of virus containment measures, but also their employees.

The Special Secretariat for Private Debt Management is also putting the finishing touches on the arguments Athens plans to present to its creditors so as to maintain the platform for the protection of borrowers with nonperforming mortgages after April 30.