EOF restricts availability of drug being sought for Covid-19

The National Organization for Medicines (EOF) is restricting the availability of a drug commonly used to combat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus following a spike in demand prompted by unconfirmed media reports that it can be effective against Covid-19.

Sold under the brand name Plaquenil, hydroxychloroquine will only be available for patients who have a special prescription and a note from their doctor certifying that they suffer from one of the illnesses it is intended to treat, EOF said.

According to the head of the Attica Pharmacists’ Association, Konstantinos Lourantos, demand for the drug has soared in recent days, when just 250 packets of Plaquenil were sold in the Greek capital in 2019.