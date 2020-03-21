Democritus University of Thrace to build eco-friendly student dorms

The Democritus University of Thrace in northeastern Greece is seeking to build new, ecologically friendly student dorms and research facilities that will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of its campuses in the towns of Alexandroupoli, Komotini and Xanthi.

The project is expected to cost just over 105 million euros, which the university’s senate hopes to secure via a public-private partnership.

The senate has applied for funding from the Development Ministry.