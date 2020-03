Supermarkets have opened at 9 a.m. Sunday, in an attempt to control the flow of shoppers.

The decision, signed by Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, also obliges the supermarkets to sell newspapers. This is aimed at limiting the itineraries of shoppers.

On Monday and Tuesday, supermarkets will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. A decision on whether to maintain these extended opening hours will be taken Monday.