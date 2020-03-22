With a few exceptions that were to be fine-tuned on Sunday, hotels across Greece are shutting their doors as of Monday morning, putting Greek tourism on ice even though it is the main source of income in many parts of the country, such as in Nafplio in the Peloponnese.



The exceptions are hotels that are already hosting guests and will stay open for an extra week, and those hosting members of the armed force, police, medical personnel and refugees.



The Hellenic Chamber of Hotels will draft a list of one to three hotels per prefecture that will stay open, following a draw among units that expressed an interest.