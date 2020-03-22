Measures for supermarkets tighten up

New restrictions are going into effect as of Monday at supermarkets, while the government will assess Sunday’s sales in the sector to decide whether the Sunday opening measure will continue for the next couple of weeks as had been announced.

The measure allowing one customer per 10 square meters in every supermarket is being made tightened as of today to one customer per 15 sq.m. so as to avoid overcrowding, according to a new legislative act introduced by the government, which also allows supermarkets to sell newspapers.

Supermarkets opened on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, with Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis saying that the ministry will decide today whether this will be repeated on March 29 and April 5, as the legislative act dictated. They would be open on April 12 anyway, it being the last Sunday before Easter.

Regarding shortages in sanitizers, Georgiadis said that the market is adequately supplied, adding that orders and imports are being carried out normally and that the National Organization for Medicines (EOF) licensed one more antiseptics production unit last Friday.