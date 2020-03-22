War calls for discipline, speed, readiness and effectiveness. And the country, like the whole of the planet, finds itself in a state of war. A war where the odds could prove stacked against us.

It is incumbent upon all of us - leaders, opinion influencers and citizens - to do what is humanly possible to win the war.

In this situation, the stringent limitations on movement announced by the Prime Minister are necessary. Unprecedented but necessary in the present circumstances. And they must be strictly adhered to. By everyone. Sincerely and honestly.

It is not easy for a normally free society to function under such restrictions. But things are anything but normal.

And despite the fact that, as the Prime Minister himself remarked, the vast majority of the people responded by adhering to the rules, respectful of the health of others, many did not do this.

These frivolous citizens showed, with their irresponsible behavior, not to realise the importance of self-constraint battle against the pandemic. They made the imposition of these measures inevitable to ensure the common good and the public interest.

Experts tell us that the pandemic we are experiencing moves on incredibly swiftly and the immediate future will be worse, demanding instant adaptation. The scientists tell us that this virus is easily transmitted and that's way it turned inot a pandemic with lightning speed. The distinguished Greek George N. Pavlakis, Head of the Human Retrovirus Section at the Washington, D.C.-based National Cancer Institute, stresses that this particular virus is 5-10 times worse than the common flu, for which we have vaccines, drugs, and to which each of us has a degree of immunity.

As the scientists struggle to discover more effective ways to deal with the virus, the only weapon we have is public health measures.

Under these circumstances, the measures announced by the government are necessary to "break the chain of infection" and provide the first line of defense.