Greek basketball champion Panathinaikos is looking for its next coach for when the action resumes in Greece and in Europe, after the departure of Rick Pitino back to the US.

The legendary coach is returning to the NCAA, as he has just signed a five-year contract with Iona, starting this fall.

The Athens club thanked on Friday the American coach for his contribution to the team this and last season, adding that “he is now one of us, a forever friend of Panathinaikos.”

The obvious solution for now appears to be long-time assistant coach Giorgos Vovoras. However there are several other names cited in the press about Pitino’s successor, including the Euroleague’s most successful coach Zeljko Obradovic. The Serb is still in Turkey with Fenerbahce, but in recent comments he left the door open for his return to the club he led to five Euroleague titles.