EU foreign ministers to discuss repatriating stranded tourists

European Union foreign ministers were on Monday to discuss, by video conference, ongoing efforts to repatriate hundreds of thousands of European citizens who have become stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the discussion, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Brussels time, ministers are expected to discuss the geopolitical repercussions of the pandemic.

Efforts to slow the spread of the virus has overshadowed other diplomatic initiatives including those relating to the crises in Syria and Lybia.

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, has stressed that at the current time the struggle to fight the pandemic is the priority.