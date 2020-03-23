Greece stops all connections with Turkey, UK over coronavirus concerns

The Greek Health Ministry announced on Monday that it is suspending all connections to Turkey and the United Kingdom as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was announced in a government gazette issued on Sunday night, is to apply from 6 a.m. today to 3 p.m. on April 15.

It came amid reports that the government is planning the suspension of all international flights, incoming and outgoing, in the next couple of days once Greeks abroad are repatriated.