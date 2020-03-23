Coronavirus deaths reportedly rise to 17

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in Greece has reportedly risen to 17 after two patients passed away in the past 24 hours.

The two patients were a 64-year-old man who was being treated at a hospital in Rio and a 78-year-old man at the capital's Sotiria hospital, according to Skai.

Both had been in critical condition.

The total official number of coronavirus cases in Greece on Sunday was 624 with the majority of the cases in Athens.

Of those infected with the virus, 124 have been hospitalized and 34 are in critical condition.