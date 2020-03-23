Turkish jets violate Greek air space in the Aegean again

A pair of Turkish fighter jets on Monday violated Greek air space in the Aegean for the second time in as many hours on Monday, flying over the island of Chios, in the eastern Aegean, at 3,700 feet, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The transgression occurred at 11.51 p.m., less than two hours after two pairs of Turkish jets violated Greek air space over the islets of Anthropofagi and Makronisi, which are part of the Fournoi and Oinousses group.

The first pair of F-16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without first submitting a flight plan and flew over the Greek islets at 10.31 a.m. at an altitude of 27,000 feet, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA). One minute later, a second pair of Turkish jets, which also entered the Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan, flew over the same two islets at 9,000 feet. At 10.54 a.m., the first pair of jets flew over Oinousses at 5,000 feet.

In all cases, the Turkish jets were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement, GEETHA sources said.