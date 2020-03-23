Gov't calls for volunteers to boost health service in fight against Covid-19

The Health Ministry has called for volunteers to help support the national health service's efforts to respond to the coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said that the contribution of volunteer doctors, nurses, paramedics, psychologists, medical students and retired health professionals was required to respond to the challenge.

"Supporting the national health system and its professionals is necessary with whatever capabilities each of us has," the ministry said, referring to an unprecedented situation and the anticipated acceleration in the spread of the virus.

In this context, the ministry is rolling out a voluntary program, calling on all those able to contribute to efforts with medical, administrative or technical skills.

Would-be volunteers can submit their intention to join the program on the ministry's website at www.moh.gov.gr or at www.ethelontes.gov.gr