Aegean Airlines suspends international flights until April 30

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines announced Monday they were suspending all international flights as of March 26 and until April 30, citing the “extraordinary circumstances” created by the coronavirus outbreak and the travel restrictions imposed by the government, the EU and other states.

“This decision stems from the commitment of the company to ensure the safety and well-being of both passengers and employees, as well as to support the sustainability of its operations,” the company said in a press release.

Aegean said a small number of weekly flights from Athens to Brussels will be operated, in order to maintain the country's connectivity with the EU’s administrative center.

Following Monday’s Civil Aviation Authority directive (NOTAM), all flights to and from UK will also be suspended. The last flights to and from London will take place today 23 March.

The carrier will continue to operate repatriation flights or other emergency flights, should the need arise, it added, noting that Ieight such flights have already been operated by Aegean from Morocco, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia and Georgia on behalf of the Greek State and one flight from London to Larnaka on behalf of Cyprus.

Aegean said it will maintain a limited frequency flight service to all domestic network, aiming to facilitate minimum essential connectivity for the island’s needs.