Seventy-one new Covid-19 infections bring total to 695

Greek healthcare authorities on Monday reported 71 new coronavirus infections in Greece that bring the new total to 695.

Speaking at his daily press briefing, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras confirmed earlier reports that the death toll rose to 17, adding that 114 people are being treated at hospital for Covid-19, 35 of which are in critical condition.

He said that 74 percent of those intubated have underlying health issues.

Tsiodras also said that, based on epidemiological data, authorities estimate that about 8,000 to 10,000 people have actually been infected in Greece by the coronavirus.