Athens public transport to cut non-peak schedules by half

Athens public transportation schedules will be reduced in non-peak times to reflect coronavirus restrictions that have led to an 80 pct drop in passenger use, manager company OASA said on Monday.

Schedules will not change for busy times on buses, trolleys, trams and the Athens Metro (start of day to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), but will be limited the rest of the day and evening as of March 24 (Tuesday).

OASA said the schedule during those non-peak times will be fewer even than the August schedules, dropping by as much as half.

OASA advised passengers to use the telematics application (http://telematics.oasa.gr/) , the tram and subway site (http://stasy.gr/), or call 11185 for information.

[ANA-MPA]