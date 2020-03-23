Limit on contactless payments to rise
Online
Viva Wallet, the company which operates the vast majority of card terminals in Greece, as well as being active in six other countries, said on Monday its equipment has been upgraded and now accepts contactless payments without the card user having to punch in their PIN for amounts up to 50 euros, as banks had requested.
The Hellenic Bank Association is expected to issue a statement to that effect in the coming days.