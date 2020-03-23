NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hotels provided for Greek, foreign students without residence

TAGS: Education, Coronavirus

Greek and foreign students who do not have a permanent residence in Greece and had to evacuate their halls of residence or hotels from March 25 to April 10 as part of the measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus will be able to stay at tourist accommodations, the Education Ministry said on Monday.

The decision, reached in cooperation with the Tourism and other ministries, concerns Greek or foreign nationals who have proven they have no permanent residence in the country and were left homeless after all educational institutions shut down.

The relevant joint ministerial decision was signed earlier on Monday.

