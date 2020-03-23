ATHEX: New sell-off in problematic trading session

Monday's session at the Greek bourse was short and sour for stocks. The start was delayed by over four hours due to technical problems in data transmission, and the benchmark suffered major losses in the three-and-a-half hours of trade (an hour’s extension was granted), with banks once again enduring most of the pressure.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 514.09 points, shedding 7.39 percent from Friday’s 555.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 8.09 percent to 1,231.79 points.

The banks index slumped 13.94 percent, with Alpha plunging 16.07 percent, National sinking 14.69 percent, Eurobank falling 13.79 percent and Piraeus giving up 7.40 percent.

Viohalco tumbled with 14.47 percent, Public Power Corporation plummeted 13.02 percent and Ellaktor descended 12.84 percent. Aegean Air was the only blue chip to rise (by 0.26 percent).

In total 15 stocks showed gains, 82 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 35.3 million euros, against last Friday’s 95.3 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.67 percent to close at 47.11 points.