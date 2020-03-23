Aegean to stop all international flights from Thursday

Aegean Airlines on Monday announced the suspension of all international flights as of Thursday until April 30.



It follows the new restrictions imposed by the government, including the suspension of all international flights to and from Italy, Spain, Turkey and Britain.



Aegean stated the only exception will be the maintenance of some weekly services between Athens and Brussels for Greece to remain in contact with the center of the European Union.



Aegean has already reduced its flying schedule by 90 percent due to restrictions from the expansion of the coronavirus epidemic, and to safeguard the health of passengers, crews and staff.