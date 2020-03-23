The electricity market is trying to express solidarity with companies and individuals suffering from the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, with Public Power Corporation and Elpedison announcing measures in a bid to make life easier for their customers and heeding the call to that effect by Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

On Saturday Elpedison announced a 5 percent discount for its customers for at least the next month; this measure could be extended depending on developments, company officials said.

Then on Monday PPC said that as of Thursday and for the next three months, it will waive the fixed charges for low-voltage customers, and will provide an 8 percent discount for people aged 70 or over or with serious medical problems, and another 8 percent discount for low-voltage consumers with a consumption of over 2,000 kilowatt hours per four-month period so that they do not have to pay extra for the time they spend at home. PPC is further offering its “e-bill” customers a 5-euro discount as an incentive for online payments.