Air Force aircraft perform flypast rehearsals ahead of March 25

Hellenic Air Force fighter jets and helicopters flew over the capital at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday as a practice run ahead of the March 25 national holiday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

A Mirage-3000 and an F-16 jet flew twice over Athens, according to GEETHA.

The annual parades, which mark the anniversary of the beginning of Greece's War of Independence from Ottoman rule on 1821, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier on central Syntagma square.