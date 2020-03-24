21 from Spain flights test positive

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias confirmed on Tuesday that of the 263 passengers that returned from Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday and placed in isolation at a central Athens hotel, 21 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Hardalias said 14 passengers (11 men and three women) of the flight from Barcelona tested positive as did seven (6 women and one man) of the one from Madrid.

Most of the passengers of the flights from the two cities were exchange students of the Erasmus program.