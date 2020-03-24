NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
21 from Spain flights test positive

Coronavirus

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias confirmed on Tuesday that of the 263 passengers that  returned from Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday and placed in isolation at a central Athens hotel, 21 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Hardalias said 14 passengers (11 men and three women) of the  flight from Barcelona tested positive as did seven (6 women and one man) of the one from Madrid.

Most of the passengers of the flights from the two cities were exchange students of the Erasmus program.

