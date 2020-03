Greece's Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras announced 78 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the new total number to 821.

The death toll has risen to 22 with two new deaths, he said.

Of the 134 people in hospital, 53 of are in intensive care, Tsiodras said, adding that 36 patients have recovered.

Health authorities have conducted more than 10,000 tests, he said.