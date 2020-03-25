Athens seeks to house homeless amid pandemic

Athens municipal authorities are scrambling to find a solution to the capital’s homeless problem as the central government attempts to enforce a lockdown on public movement.



City Hall is seeking to locate adequate housing – preferably one building – in which homeless people can be hosted for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.



Municipal authorities have reportedly made a list of potential venues and are currently attempting to determine how many people are currently living on the streets of the capital.



City Hall is also planning to join forces to help the homeless with charity Medecins du Monde, which already runs a shelter on Alikarnassos Street.



Medecins du Monde spokeswoman Evgenia Thanou told Athens 9.84FM radio that some 1,000 people currently need help.